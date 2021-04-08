“Ivanka Trump started laughing when I asked her on a date”: When Dennis Rodman was turned down by Donald Trump’s daughter | The SportsRush

LATEST

"Ivanka Trump started laughing when I asked her on a date": When Dennis Rodman was turned down by Donald Trump's daughter

Dennis Rodman once asked Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka out on a date. The Bulls legend states that he was laughed out of the room.

Dennis Rodman is one of the most underrated players of all time. During his time, he was an incredible defender who had to lock down the other team’s best player. He was also an excellent rebounder and led the whole league in the stat for 7 seasons.

Needless to say, the 5-time champion had some serious ability on the basketball court. And with that ability came fame, which Rodman often used to be a womanizer during his time in the NBA. And it seems his attempts to sleep with women continued after his playing career as well.

Rodman recently revealed a time when he tried to get with Ivanka Trump before she got married. And let’s just say, it did not go as the Bulls legend planned.

“She just laughed”: Dennis Rodman recounts how he was turned down brutally by Ivanka Trump

In 2019, Dennis Rodman sat down with ‘The Breakfast Club’ for an interview. And during this episode, he revealed something that left every single audience member shocked when they heard it.

“I tried dating his daughter. I tried to date his daughter before she got married. I tried to… She just laughed. She just laughed.”

We’ve all had our stories of cruel rejections, but we don’t imagine it gets much worse than that.

To be fair to Ivanka Trump, she could have just thought it was a sick joke that Rodman played, and decided to laugh along. But the former player made it clear during the interview that he was serious about the proposition.

All we can say is tough luck, Dennis! Hope you have moved on by now, and we wish you luck in finding someone who is right for you in the future.

