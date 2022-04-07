Ivanka Trump testifies before a panel investigating the US Capitol riots. News

The testimony of the former president’s eldest daughter comes after her husband appeared before the panel last week.

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter testifies before a congressional committee investigating the deadly January 6, 2021 riots at the United States Capitol.

Ivanka Trump answered nearly eight hours of questions Tuesday before the panel, which originally requested her testimony in January. Her appearance, which was closed to the public, came a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, testified before the committee.

Both White House advisers at the time reportedly urged Trump to call back protesters as he stormed the US Capitol on January 6 as legislators met to testify to President Joe Biden’s election victory.

