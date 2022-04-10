‘I’ve done well’ – Neil Warnock announces managerial retirement

Neil Warnock announced his retirement from management under a 42-year career in which he won a record number of Football League promotions and managed an unprecedented 1,603 matches.

The 73-year-old left his 16th separate club Middlesbrough by mutual consent in November and told Sky Sports on Saturday he would not return to the dugout.

“I thought it was the right time, in fact, approaching the end of the season, there’s really no job you’re going to get before that,” he said on Soccer Saturday.

️ “It’s Right Time” Neil Warnock announced his retirement from football management at the age of 73. pic.twitter.com/7rgmCk4znj — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 9, 2022

“I’ve had a really good run. I’m enjoying the things I haven’t…