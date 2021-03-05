“I’ve got a very interesting decision on my hands in the middle of this year” – George Russell | sport

“I’ve got a very interesting decision on my hands in the middle of this year” – George Russell admits that things may change next year.

Loading...

George russell He has been seen as the future of Mercedes since he began his stint with Williams, and this thinking was further heightened when he replaced Lewis Hamilton for a one-sided race at the Saquir Grand Prix.

Loading...

And now he claims that his career will be interesting next year, including a stint with Mercedes from next year because Toto Wolfe clearly believes in his talent.

Loading...

“Toto always gave me his word, and he always gave me the opportunity when they believe I deserve it,” Russell said today. “They have told me that I am a part of their future. Whenever this can happen, again, when they believe that the time is right.

Loading...

“A lot of people think that next year is a natural path. But equally, things change very quickly in motorsport, especially in Formula 1, so I’m not even thinking about it, to be honest.

Loading...

“I obviously got a taste of life in front of the grid last year. I am focusing on Bahrain right now and here. If I perform and deliver on track, following the same path and progress that I have been making so far, I think in the future, the opportunity will come. “

Loading...

“But I am not even thinking about it, and no promise has been made. “

Loading...

Bright future ahead

Russell claims that from here on, things can get better for him. First, he believes that in 2022, Williams probably will not finish last, and second, he may take a big step.

Loading...

“First and foremost, I’m a Williams driver this year,” he said. “There is a lot of speculation and thoughts ahead of the 2022 season, where will I be. If it doesn’t – what most of you are guessing is an interesting situation for me.

Loading...

“But as it currently stands with the entire investment of Dorilton, the changes I’ve already seen in Williams – Williams have finally finished in the constructors for the last three seasons, and I don’t think that’s the case. I will be in 2022. I see a very bright future here. There is a big opportunity for every team in F1 for 2022.

Loading...

“With the investment, we’ve got people who are already here with the likes of Jost, [Capito, team CEO]The people who are coming, the relationship that is being built with Mercedes looks very exciting for the team.

Loading...

“I think I have got a very interesting decision on my hands in the middle of this year, but I am not thinking so. For now, we are still over a year away. “