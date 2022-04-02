“I’ve Had Enough”: Jim Carrey, One Step Away From Retirement

American actor Jim Carrey says he is looking to quit acting after the premiere of the animated film “Sonic 2”, for which he voices.

“Well, I’m leaving. Yes, maybe. I’m very serious,” 60-year-old Carey said in an interview with Access Hollywood, after which she added: “It depends. Kind of script that tells me it’s going to be very important for people to see it, so I could continue, but I’ll take a break.

“I really like my quiet life and I really like to paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like that, and that’s something you’ve never seen any other celebrity.” Haven’t heard the saying, I’ve had enough. I’ve done enough. I’m enough,” he said.