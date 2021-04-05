LATEST

“I’ve known Mick since he was born” – Stefano Domenicali delighted to have Schumacher Jr. in Formula 1 | The SportsRush

“I’ve known Mick since he was born" - Stefano Domenicali delighted to have Schumacher Jr. in Formula 1
“I’ve known Mick since he was born” – F1 CEO and former Ferrari team boss Stefano Domenicali is glad to see Michael Schumacher’s son make the step up to Formula 1 with Haas this season.

Having been with Michael Schumacher in his legendary Ferrari days, F1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali is delighted to see his son Mick make his F1 debut this season. Speaking to autobild.de, Domenicali wished the F2 champion and now F1 rookie great success in the sport.

“Mick’s move up to Formula 1 is very emotional for me. I met him at the Bahrain test and faced the problem that I wanted to hug him but the Covid protocol didn’t allow it. So we decided to hug mentally!

“I’ve known Mick since he was born. He deserves the step up to Formula 1 and he’s going to do the job properly. Just like he has done so far.

“He has always taken one step after the other in his career, grown in every series, and ended up in Formula 1 thanks to his successes – not because his name is Schumacher. He is already an enrichment for Formula 1.”

Similarities between Michael and Mick Schumacher

When asked to point out any similarities between father and son, Domenicali pointed out an interesting one, indicating both drivers’ attention towards detail. It remains to be seen if Mick can become a world champion too and add this to their list of similarities!

“Well, you can see and hear that he is his son! I think that’s great.

One thing that struck me: when Michael came to his first Ferrari test in Fiorano in 1995, still in white overalls, he brought a notebook with him in which he wrote everything down. When I met Mick once in Formula 3, he had a similar notebook with a pen. Then everything was clear to me.”

