“I’ve literally traded for you and the first rounder”: Larry Nance Jr. and Channing Frye have a hilarious Twitter exchange. sport

A healthy Friday night Twitter quarrel ensued between Larry Nance Jr. and Channing Frye, resulting in great fun for all.

With the All-Star break here, the game has not taken place in two days. Obviously, this means that there will be discussion about other things. One of the hottest topics in the NBA community so far is the upcoming trade deadline. With the shorter format, and the start of the season being late, the league extended the deadline to 25 March this year.

Larry Nance Jr. has been the focus of many possible business assumptions. However, this is not really making him very happy, and they let it go via a tweet.

There are a few title contenders to call and inquire about Nance Jr., including the Celtics, Sixers, and more.

Fry Changing takes a cheap shot at Larry Nance Jr., gets a fitting answer.

Looking at Nance Jr.’s tweet, Channing Frye could not stop himself from taking the shot. He quoted the tweet, and said, “I will not trade you for two broken shovels and a booger.”

For this, Nance brought a piece from the past. Back in 2018, Larry Nance Jr. was traded to the Lakers and a first-round pick for Changing Fry. He made sure to mention the same, and potentially win the banquet.

Finally, Frye, who retired in 2018, admitted that he had forgotten about that business. He answered with a jovial jiff, and put his arms down.

While other teams continue to make offers for Nuns Jr., the Cavs have told teams several times that it is not available. Nance has also claimed that he, like his father, wants to retire the Cavalier many times.

