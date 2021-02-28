IVNR 2nd Song: Sushant in Padmavatuham – TheMiracleTech

ENTERTAINMENT

Padmaavuham, the second song from Sushant’s latest flick Ikatha Velamulu Nilupa Radu, has been unveiled by Varun Tej. Praveen Lakraju has composed a profound number that explains Sushant’s dangerous situation. He is trapped in Padmavayum and has to come out safely.

The song is full of action as Sushant is surrounded by enemies and is like an escape from Padmavatuham. Arun Vemuri wrote some impressive lines, in which the singing of Kala Bhairav ​​makes a huge difference.

Meenakshi Chaudhary played the female lead in the film directed by Darshan, and produced by Ravi Shankar Shastri, Ekta Shastri and Harish Koyalgundla.

