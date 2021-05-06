Ivy Tech Bloomington to celebrate Class of 2021 on May 15 – WBIW – WBIW.com

BLOOMINGTON – Ivy Tech Community College’s Bloomington campus will host an in-person graduation celebration event and virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Saturday, May 15.

Celebration events will be held on the main campus starting at Noon, followed by the premiere of the virtual commencement ceremony that evening at 6 p.m. on Ivy Tech Bloomington’s YouTube channel.

Ivy Tech Bloomington will confer approximately 1,482 associate degrees and certificates to 2021 graduates, which is up 210 credentials over this time last year.

More credentials will be awarded throughout the spring and summer as graduation applications continue to be submitted through the close of the academic year.

During the daytime celebration events, graduates will “process” in their vehicles through the campus parking lot to pick up their graduation items, including commemorative cords and yard signs, and then take a ceremonial walk across the stage in Shreve Hall to hear their name announced and receive their diploma cover.

Kevin Oliver, Associate of General Studies graduate and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society president will give the graduation address in the virtual ceremony. Oliver holds a bachelor’s degree and decided to come to Ivy Tech for a career change. He’s pursuing medical school.

An Honorary Associate Degree will be awarded posthumously to Keith K. Klein, Ivy Tech advocate, faculty, and friend who passed away earlier this year. Klein’s legacy of service and student successs will be carried forward by Ivy Tech Bloomington in numerous ways, including this posthumous award.

The 2021 Distinguished Alumnus, Greg May, Ed.D., will also be recognized in the virtual ceremony. May is an Ivy Tech Bloomington Class of 2005 graduate and serves as administrative director of adult and family services at Centerstone, a Bloomington provider of counseling and addictions services.

Ivy Tech Bloomington is graduating 100 Early College high school graduates that have earned credentials through dual credit and enrollment opportunities. Early College graduates have earned a certificate, an Associate of General Studies degree, or Indiana College Core (formerly Statewide Transfer General Education Core – STGEC), which enables high school graduates to go on to a state college or university with the entire core of 30 credit hours completed. Early College graduates are from Bloomfield High School, Bloomington North High School, Eastern Greene High School, Edgewood High School, Hoosier Hills Career Center, Loogootee High School, Lost River Career Center, North Lawrence Career Center, Paoli High School, Springs Valley High School, Martinsville High School, Owen Valley High School, and West Washington High School.

Ivy Tech Bloomington is also conferring 55 associate degrees and certificates to 39 Achieve Your Degree™ (AYD) graduates. AYD is a tuition-deferral program in which Ivy Tech and employers collaborate to offer working adults the opportunity to earn community college credentials with no upfront cost to students. Locally, Ivy Tech has agreements with 19 employers, and the college works with more than 160 companies statewide. Employers represent a variety of industries, including technology, medical, financial, and manufacturing.

Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP) graduates have earned 31 associate degrees and certificates, among 25 graduates. ASAP offers students ages 21 and under the opportunity to earn an associate degree in as little as 11 months. Ivy Tech Bloomington offers ASAP degrees in liberal arts, education, business administration, informatics, and psychology.

Ivy Tech Bloomington offers a new associate degree track, IvyAccelerate and will award 3 credentials to 2 graduates.

The number of students graduating with honors is 326 (up 31 graduates over last year), with 87 graduating summa cum laude for maintaining a 4.0 grade point average.

Ivy Tech Bloomington will confer credentials to 18 military veterans, and is graduating international students representing the countries of China, Dominica, India, Republic of Korea, Mali, Mongolia, Saudi Arabia, and Vietnam.

Approximately 79 Associate of Science in Nursing degrees and 58 Practical Nursing certificates will be awarded.

Posthumous Honorary Associate Degree Recipient

Keith K. Klein, 1941-2021

The students attending Ivy Tech’s Bloomington campus knew no greater friend or advocate than Keith Klein. His passion lay with their success, both in and out of the classroom. He respected the diversity of experience and circumstances many work through to attend college. He valued their perspective and the unique work ethic they brought to class every day. He was a trusted mentor who challenged them to be the best they could be, because he believed in them.

Keith began his career with Ivy Tech Bloomington in January 2003 directing our foundation office. He soon followed his heart to the classroom where he would spend the next 17 years, several of them as chair of our Speech and Communications department. Even after “retiring,” he continued as an adjunct faculty member. Never one to miss an opportunity to tell the Ivy Tech story, he used his journalistic skills to share insights about the student experience with radio listeners each week on station WGCL, where he served as news director.

Keith’s life was defined by service. He was a member of the Monroe County Community School Corporation board of directors for 12 years, including a tenure as its president. He was a Rotarian, a proud member of the International Order of DeMolay, and he spent many years as a high school athletics official. He was a go-to master of ceremonies for numerous community events, and he holds a special place in our hearts as the announcer of graduates’ names during our commencement ceremonies. Here at Ivy Tech, he made a difference in our lives and, more importantly, in the lives of our students.

2021 Distinguished Alumnus

Greg May, Ivy Tech Bloomington Class of 2005

Greg May, Ed.D., serves as administrative director of adult and family services at Centerstone, a Bloomington provider of counseling and addictions services. In this role he is responsible for overseeing cross-functional grant teams, including criminal justice initiatives and business practice alignment for a twenty-county service area.

With more than 15 years of experience based in substance use treatment and recovery, May has made a lasting impact on our community and achieved significant professional accomplishments.

In addition to facilitating individual and group therapy treatment for Centerstone clients, May has served as a member of its Trauma Informed Care committee. He also co-led the Forensic Peer Curriculum Workgroup, which resulted in a training program that is utilized throughout the State of Indiana.

He is a past chair of the Monroe County Opioid Commission and on the board of Monroe County CARES. Dr. May also serves as the treatment liaison for Monroe County’s four problem-solving courts: drug, re-entry, mental health, and veteran.

May earned his Associate of General Studies degree in 2005 from Ivy Tech Bloomington. He continued his education to earn a bachelor’s degree in human resources management, and advanced degrees in organizational management, leadership, and social work.

Most recently, May was featured in an article in the Bloomington Herald-Times about his work at the city’s Stride Center, which serves people in crisis. He is a member of Ivy Tech Bloomington’s Alumni Council and enjoys returning to the college where he serves as a guest lecturer in human services classes

Graduates + Future Plans

Elliot Crabb

Associate of Applied Science, Biotechnology

Elliot found that Ivy Tech was the best college for gaining the skills and knowledge he needed for a career, without time and money spent on less relevant classes. Because of his education and training at Ivy Tech, he was able to secure employment at Catalent, where he currently works on Johnson & Johnson coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine production. Specifically, Elliot is a Quality Control Chemist working to ensure that the vaccine is properly diluted and that the active pharmaceutical ingredient is correct. He says the flexibility of taking online and evening classes at Ivy Tech enabled him to work while going to school which was essential to his educational goals. In the future, Elliot plans to continue working at Catalent and take part-time classes toward earning his bachelor’s degree at IUPUI.

Kimberly Briner

Business Administration Certificate, Insurance

Magna Cum Laude

Taking Hoosiers to the Next Level (tuition-free education)

Kim chose Ivy Tech Community College because of the Taking Hoosiers to the Next Level grant, which made her education tuition-free. She learned about the opportunity just days before classes started and with her husband’s encouragement, she went for it! She says from day one there were people at Ivy Tech who stepped in to assist whenever she needed it, including providing the proper technology at home so that she could complete her education. Currently, Kim is working as an intern for an insurance office in Bedford, Ind., and has been offered a full-time position there after graduation. She says that one year ago, she would never have expected to be graduating with her college education at 57 years old and starting a new career in insurance. Her work in insurance is a great fit for her and she says that it is a Godsend she’s made it to where she is today. In the future, she hopes to take her state licensing exams.

Jack Constable

Associate of General Studies via Indiana College Core (formerly STGEC)

Bloomfield High School Student

Jack completed a full associate degree before he graduates from Bloomfield High School! He will receive his community college degree before officially earning his high school diploma. Jack accomplished this by taking dual credit classes in-person and online through Ivy Tech. After graduation, Jack plans to get his apprenticeship and begin training to become an electrician. Jack credits his parents for their encouragement in reaching this milestone. He says it was a boost to hear how proud they are of him, especially on the days where he felt like giving up.

Ilana Horning

General Studies, Technical Certificate via Indiana College Core (formerly STGEC)

Bloomfield High School Student

Ilana took advantage of dual credit classes through Ivy Tech Bloomington and earned her Indiana College Core certificate before she even graduates high school! In addition to earning her high school diploma and her 30 Indiana College Core credits, she participated in DECA, Yearbook, Booster Club, Chess Club Culture Club, Art Club, and Diversity Club at Bloomfield High School. In the fall, she plans to attend Ivy Tech and earn more college credits, then transfer to Indiana University to major in Social Work.

Dennis Smith

Associate of Science, Engineering Technology

Magna Cum Laude

Outstanding Student

Dennis chose Ivy Tech because it allowed him to work full time at Carlisle Industrial Brake and Friction and take courses that fit into his schedule. He has worked at Carlisle for 13 years and because of his education and training at Ivy Tech, he was able to advance his career from the shop floor to Engineering Technician, and into his current role as Value Stream Engineer. Dennis says that Ivy Tech made such a difference for him at a time that he was so unsure of himself, and that now, he can see what he is truly capable of achieving. In the future, he is considering going for his bachelor’s in engineering.

Kevin Oliver

Associate of General Studies

Summa Cum LaudeOutstanding Student

Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society President

Kevin chose Ivy Tech Community College because he was able to receive financial aid and scholarships to complete his education toward a new career. He was a post-baccalaureate student, who now has future plans to become a physician and specialize in psychiatry. He will take the MCAT this summer and apply to medical schools. During his time at Ivy Tech, has was member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society, where his team was awarded with the PTK Most Distinguished Project Award for their Riparian Environmental project, which is part of the new Biology Outdoor Learning Lab on Ivy Tech property. He also served as a Supplemental Instructor for Anatomy and Physiology. He says an important part of his story is that he suffered drug and alcohol addiction, went through treatment, and now has new energy and ambition for a better life, helping others.

Neil Ramey

Associate of General Studies, TSAP (Transfer Single Articulation Pathway)

Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP)

Magna Cum Laude

Neil came to Ivy Tech after high school so he could enter the ASAP program, which allowed him to earn his full associate degree in less than a year, and at an affordable cost. He was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society and Pre-Med Club. In the future, Neil plans to transfer to Indiana University to major in Human Biology and Psychology and then ultimately, attend IU Medical School to become a physician.

Jordyn Clark Associate of Science, Business Administration, TSAP & Pre-Nursing Certificate

Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP)

Outstanding Student

Cum Laude

Jordyn chose to attend Ivy Tech after high school graduation because she wanted to earn a fast and affordable college degree. She says if it weren’t for ASAP and Ivy Tech’s 8-week classes, she could never have earned both her associate degree in business administration and her pre-nursing certificate in less than a year! In the fall, she will work toward completing her nursing education at Ivy Tech and then transfer to IUPUI to become a cardiovascular nurse practitioner.

Judah Burt Associate of Science, Business Administration, TSAP

Associate Accelerated Program (ASAP)

Judah chose Ivy Tech’s ASAP program for the unique opportunities that it offers to high school graduates, including shortening the amount of time it takes to earn an associate and bachelor’s degree to just three years. She feels ASAP has given her a leg up and a way to reach her dream career sooner. Judah was able to take on a work-study position, which not only helped her pay for classes, but provided hands-on experience in business operations. In the fall, she plans to transfer with junior status to Indiana University to pursue a bachelor’s in Management at the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Her dream career is to start her own business or non-profit and serve as CEO.

Briana Shields

Associate of Science (ASN-RN), Nursing

While Briana worked as a patient care technician, she often worked alongside Ivy Tech Nursing students who were completing their clinical training. She was so impressed with the program and with their work ethic, that she was inspired to pursue an Ivy Tech Nursing degree of her own. Briana was able to start with the LPN program and then enter the LPN to RN track to be sure the career field was the right fit for her. It was. She has just accepted her dream job at Riley Children’s Hospital working as a Registered Nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit. In the future, she plans to obtain her bachelor’s in nursing. Briana says that working as an LPN at the hospital during a pandemic has been one of the hardest things she has ever done, but that her nursing instructors at Ivy Tech truly prepared her for this challenge. She’s been able to rise up and help her patients.

Amber Koval Associate of Science (ASN-RN), Nursing

Cum Laude

Amber chose Ivy Tech for the nursing program because of its great reputation and high success rate. She was on the Dean’s list during her nursing education and says her proudest moment will be when she receives her diploma and realizes the success and worth of her hard work. After graduation, she will be working full-time at IU Health in Paoli, Ind. as a nurse on the med surge floor.

