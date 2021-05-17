Ivy Tech Community College Named Finalist In 2021 Community College Innovation Challenge – Eagle 99.3 FM WSCH

Roni’s Dance Company-Spotlight Dance Boosters Shoe Drive ***Ends 5/31/2021***

Roni’s Dance Company Launches Shoe Drive Fundraiser

to Raise Money for scholarships. Spotlight Dance Boosters with Roni’s Dance Company is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser from April 1st – May 31st to raise funds for dance scholarships. Roni’s Dance Company will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a

check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit a dancer’s future with a scholarship. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at: Roni’s Dance Studio, located at 325

Washington Street in Aurora. Community United Methodist Church at

18189 Possum Ridge Rd. Aurora Gillman Home Center in Aurora Second Time Around at 311 2nd St. Aurora The Forge Bar & Grill at 7211 Hyland Rd. St. Leon Amack’s Well Coffeehouse on 103 E. George St. Batesville, IN We’d like to thank these participating businesses for their support.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise

(small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain

and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected during the shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and

house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send her son to law school. “We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Alyssa, SDB President. “We know that most people have

extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for a scholarship

program we’ve been wanting to start up for a few years now, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.” By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the RDC Shoe Drive with Funds2Org, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world. About Roni’s Dance Company & Spotlight Dance Boosters

RDC is a group of competitive dancers from Roni’s Dance. They spend many hours and long days in the studio perfecting technique, skills, style, stamina and teamwork. Our dancers compete by performing dances in many dance styles- such as ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop, lyrical, acro, musical theatre,

improv and more- in front of a panel of judges at multiple dance competitions throughout the year. Achievement, inspiration, creativity, friendships, teamwork, positivity, strength, and athletic & mental ability is all learned & earned through this form of art that these girls love. SDB is our non-profit organization formed, ran and organized for Roni’s Dance Company by the parents of the dancers in order to help support the efforts of the team. We raise money and contribute funds to help enhance our team and performance. We look for opportunities for our dancers to perform locally

in nearby communities and offer volunteer opportunities to increase community involvement and boost

self-esteem.