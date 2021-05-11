Ivy Tech, Marian to detail partnership – WISHTV.com

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — State and local officials will Wednesday give details on a new partnership between Ivy Tech Community College and Marian University in Indianapolis. Ivy Tech says the partnership involves the development of a dual admissions program to address Indiana’s teacher shortage.

Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann and Marian President Dan Elsener will be joined by Indiana Secretary of Education Katie Jenner, Indiana Commissioner of Higher Education Teresa Lubbers and others for the announcement.

The announcement will take place at Southport High School in Indy. We’ll have more on the partnership in Wednesday afternoon’s INside Edge e-newsletter.