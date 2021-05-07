LATEST

Ivy Tech will host their 2021 commencement at Four Winds Field – ABC 57 News

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ivy Tech Community College’s 2021 Commencement ceremony is May 15 at 10 a.m. and will be held at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

This ceremony will celebrate graduates of Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart.

Guests are required to have a ticket in order to attend.

Live streams will also be available on Ivy Tech’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Parking is free and will be available at the public/visitor Four Winds Field lots.

Guests are expected to follow COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and maintaining social distance while within the Four Winds Field property.

For more information on Ivy Tech’s 2021 Commencement, visit here.  

