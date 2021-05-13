News
(photo courtesy Ivy Tech Community College)
MARION – Indiana Wesleyan University’s Marion residential campus is offering a new Guaranteed Admission Agreement with Ivy Tech Community College. The agreement allows Ivy Tech students to be guaranteed admission into IWU’s undergraduate programs after completion of degree requirements at the associate level for any ITCC transfer degree.
Degrees at Ivy Tech eligible for Guaranteed Admission into an IWU-National & Global program are the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Science in Nursing, Associate of General Studies, and Associate of Fine Arts.
The schools say the Guaranteed Admission comes with an application fee waiver and students won’t lose any credits. Students are required to meet eligibility requirements for academic programs at IWU-Marion.
A similar agreement was made in January between IWU-National & Global and Ivy Tech.