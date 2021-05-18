J-Tech Holdings, LLC Announces 13,000+ Downloads of Umaps App – PRNewswire

LATEST

PLANTATION, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A creation of Jeremy Lapayowker, a Senior at NSU’s Huizenga School of Business, Umaps allows a student to enter schedules, assignments, and class locations into the app, and then the app detects location, predicts how long it will take to get to class and tells the student when to leave in order to arrive on time every time, and reminds students about upcoming due dates for assignments. Umaps has multiple reminders built into the app to keep students on task.


“I have struggled with executive function issues since I was a child,” Lapayowker said. “I found high school and college particularly challenging with respect to scheduling classes, homework and especially planning my time so that I would get to class on time. That’s why I created Umaps.”

Umaps can help anyone (not just students) stay on schedule, such as sales people, and anyone else who has multiple appointments each day in different locations.

During his Freshman year at Muhlenberg College, where Jeremy was a goalie on the men’s lacrosse team, Jeremy found that he had limited time between practice and classes to leave any margin for lost time. He invented Umaps and started to develop it in the Summer of his Freshman year, and continued to fine tune its functions until he felt it would help him and others. “I’ve always been entrepreneurial,” Jeremy said, “having had small businesses since I was in middle school, but this gave me the chance to apply my creative side to fixing a problem that many students and adults struggle with.”

As a child, Jeremy was diagnosed with a language-based learning disability, making it a challenge to understand figurative language and social cues, and struggles with executive function issues. “I’m no Elon Musk, and I feel like people like me are underestimated, but don’t underestimate me” he said. “I’ll keep creating things to improve the quality of life for everyone including people like me (and Elon, lol) until I’ve reached my goal of being a successful entrepreneur where I can make an even bigger impact on the world.”

“I was shocked by the response that Tik Tok influencers received after mentioning Umaps. It made me think that we really have something fantastic.”

Based in Plantation, Florida, Umaps LLC is a subsidiary of J-Tech Holdings, LLC, a company devoted to the development of applications to address psycho-social challenges and other opportunities.

Umaps is available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Media contact:
Don Silver
[email protected]
954-370-8999

SOURCE J-Tech Holdings, LLC

