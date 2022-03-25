Ja Morant Believes Devin Booker Deserves More Respect

The Phoenix Suns won again on Thursday, raising their NBA-best record to 60-14. The first and potentially the only team to have 60 wins this season, the Suns have absolutely dominated the entire year. The biggest reason is the play of Devin Booker, who took 49 points and 10 assists in the win over Denver. After the game, Ja Morant shared his thoughts:

The Memphis Grizzlies star believes Devin Booker deserves more respect for what he has done this season. Booker has clearly been the best player on the Phoenix Suns this season, ignoring the media’s obsession with Chris Paul at times. While doing it all in this game against Denver, he was once again on full display.

Chris Paul made a comeback in this game from injury, and did well with 17 points and 13 assists. While Paul…