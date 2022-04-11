Ja Morant. Jaylen Brown Offseason Trades for a Blockbuster

The Boston Celtics play the Memphis Grizzlies on the road in their 2021–22 NBA season swan song and in perfect condition for the league, postseason seeding is on the line for the CS. Neither will put their best foot forward, however, instead aiming for their starters to rest before the postseason.

Ultimately, playoff play would be the determining factor as to whether Boston was ever good enough for Banner 18 to compete in the Eastern Conference… not game number 82. In general, the future is another interesting place to look for these two teams. Compared to the ultimately meaningless regular-season finale.

So with that in mind, let’s take a look at the future beyond the 2022 NBA postseason.

Specifically, let’s take a look at the summer of 2022, and let’s take a look…