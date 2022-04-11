Ja Morant returns from 3-week absence, helps the Grizzlies out of the Pelicans

Memphis, Tenn. (AP) – Ja Morant had 21 points and nine assists on his return from a pain in his right knee and beat the New Orleans Pelicans 141-114 on Saturday night to tie the 2012–13 franchise record for a season-long win at 56.

After missing nine games, Morant played nearly 27 minutes as the second-seeded Grizzlies got their starting lineup back together in preparation for the post season. They will conclude the regular season at home against Boston on Sunday night.

Morant hadn’t played since the injury he suffered after losing in Atlanta on March 18.