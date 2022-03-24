Ja Morant reveals his dad’s harsh criticisms

T. Morant is Jaa Morant’s biggest supporter and, well, a hater. The father of the Memphis Grizzlies star continues to inspire his son to become even better, ensuring that he is not satisfied with what he has achieved. Of course, this continues to this day.

At a glimpse of an interview with ESPN’s Owner AndrewsIn , Morant recounts how his father keeps him humble and encourages him to be better. The Grizzlies Youngster also highlighted how his father’s harsh words have helped him deal with other haters who keep criticizing him.