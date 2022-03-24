LATEST

Ja Morant’s diamond grill from Johnny Dang has created a movement

Posted on
Ja Morant's diamond grill from Johnny Dang has created a movement

HOUSTON – Jaa Morant entered a press conference room and took her seat in front of 30 or more media members during the NBA’s All-Star Media Day earlier this month.

The room was dim, with most of the light focused on the Memphis Grizzlies star, whose wide smile illuminated the room. Really, really. Because on that big smile, attached to his teeth, was a dazzling honeycomb diamond grille created by celebrity custom jeweler Johnny Dang.

A lot is made of the grizzlies’ charming, high-energy style on the court. Alley-oops, chase-down blocks and highlight-reel passes are regular…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
538
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
474
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
451
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
429
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
404
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
392
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top