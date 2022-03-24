Ja Morant’s diamond grill from Johnny Dang has created a movement

HOUSTON – Jaa Morant entered a press conference room and took her seat in front of 30 or more media members during the NBA’s All-Star Media Day earlier this month.

The room was dim, with most of the light focused on the Memphis Grizzlies star, whose wide smile illuminated the room. Really, really. Because on that big smile, attached to his teeth, was a dazzling honeycomb diamond grille created by celebrity custom jeweler Johnny Dang.

A lot is made of the grizzlies’ charming, high-energy style on the court. Alley-oops, chase-down blocks and highlight-reel passes are regular…