Ja Morant’s Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Brooklyn Nets in Tennessee on Wednesday evening, but they will be without their best player for the game.

2022 NBA All-Star starter Jaa Morant has been ruled out with a knee injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet embedded below from the underdog NBA’s Twitter account.

The Grizzlies have had an impressive season, placing them second in the Western Conference with a 49-23 record in 72 games played so far this season.

As for the Nets, they are ranked eighth in the Eastern Conference with a 38–34 record in the 72 games they played.

