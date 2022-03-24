Ja Morant’s Injury Status For Pacers-Grizzlies Game

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Indiana Pacers in Tennessee on Thursday evening, but they will be without their best player, Jaa Morant, for the game.

The superstar point guard is out with a knee injury, and his condition for the game can be seen in a tweet embedded below from the Twitter account of NBC Sports Edge Basketball.

Morant missed the Grizzlies’ game against the Nets on Wednesday evening, but they managed to win without their Superstar.

They come into the night as second seed in the Western Conference with a 50–23 record in 73 games played so far this season.

Currently, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak, and 7–3 on aggregate in their last ten games.

