Ja Rule reacts to Will Smith slapping Dave Chappelle amid resurfacing joke

Ja Rule can never catch a break.

The rapper reacted to the world-heard slap-aka Will Smith Oscars incident on Twitter on Monday morning, in which the actor slammed Chris Rock after the comedian joked about Jada Pinkett-Smith’s hair.

“Slapping season is officially in session,” Jaa wrote.

He chimed in again on Tuesday morning, predicting the inevitable references to hip-hop for the event. He tweeted, “All rappers 3, 2, 1 know about Will Slap Rock Bar in Will.”

His reaction prompted fans to go back to an old joke by Dave Chappelle, who commented on the reaction to the 9/11 Jaa Rule, nearly 20 years earlier. “I remember right around September 11, Ja Rule was on MTV. He said, ‘We got the rule on the phone. Let’s see what Jai’s thoughts are on this…