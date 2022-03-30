Jabril Peppers, New England Patriots agree on 1-year deal, say sources

Palm Beach, Fla. – The New England Patriots and free-agent safety Jabril Peppers have settled on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Peppers, 26, spent the last three seasons with the New York Giants—the last two as a captain under former coach Joe Judge, who has returned to the Patriots as an offensive assistant coach.

Last year, Judge expressed a desire to return to the Giants of the Peppers in 2022, and now the two reunite in New England.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound Peppers join a safety group headlined by longtime captain Devin McCourty, veteran Adrian Phillips and third-year player Kyle Duggar. He toured with the Patriots on Monday.

Peppers’ 2021 season ended prematurely when he fractured the ACL in his right knee…