JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Admit Card Released: Steps To Download – Tech Kashif

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Admit Card Released: Steps To Download - Tech Kashif

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi has released the admit card or hall ticket for Jharkhand Board class 10 exams at its official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students who will be appearing for the board exams can download their admit cards form the official website and take a print-out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a hall ticket.

This year due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the exams are being held on a curtailed syllabus. JAC had reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent. For class 10, the exams will be held from May 4 onwards. Exams for secondary or class 12 students will be held from 9:45 am to 1 pm. Exams will be held amid COVID precautions.

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th Admit Card Released: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will be available, download

JAC Jharkhand Board 10th: Date Sheet

May 4 – Commerce / Home Science

May 5 – Urdu / Bengali / Oriya

May 6 – Arabic / Persian / Mundari/ Oraon

May 7 – Kharia / Nagpuri / Pargania

May 8 – No.

May 10 – Music

May 11 – Social Science

May 13 – Sanskrit

May 17 – Mathematics

May 19 – English

May 21 – Science

Every year, about 3 lakh students register for JAC 10th exams. To pass the exams, students need 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students will also have to pass the theory and practical aspects separately. For JAC 12th exams, the passing marks requirement is 30 per cent.

