Jacinda Ardern denies strained relationship with outgoing MP Louisa Wall

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has denied that she has a strained relationship with outgoing Labor MP Louisa Wall.

In a series of interviews, Wall said it was clear that Ardern did not want her in the Labor Party’s caucus and told them she would never become a cabinet minister.

Robert’s Kitchen / Stuff Outgoing Labor MP Louisa Wall says the prime minister told her she would never become a minister.

“It wasn’t that she didn’t want me in her cabinet. She was pretty clear she didn’t want me in her caucus,” Wall reported. Q&A,

Wall resigned at the end of March after 14 years in parliament. He is expected to deliver the concluding remarks on Thursday.

