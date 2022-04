It’s not easy being a “merchant of doom” during COVID-19, says PM.

(Source: Sunday)

In an interview with TVNZ’s Sunday programme, airing tonight, Jacinda Ardern opened up about the weight of leading the country during Covid.

“It’s one thing to make a big decision in a week, but with Covid, it was constant,” she said.

“It got to the point where you came to sleep from complete exhaustion.”