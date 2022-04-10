Jacinda Ardern reportedly told Louisa Wall she would ‘never’ minister under his leadership

Wall said in a statement on March 29, “My resignation comes about the following events during the 2020 election. Leaving Parliament is always accompanied by some sadness, but I am still passionate about serving the people of New Zealand.” “

“While I am resigning from Parliament at this time, I will continue to engage in issues I love; in particular Indigenous rights, human rights, equality and women’s rights and the LGBTQI+ community.”

Wall has been a lawmaker for 13 years, but has never held a ministerial position, raising questions about whether she was too controversial.

The Labor MP made headlines in mid-2021, first suggesting that his own government should do more to stop China’s alleged human rights abuses, and then acknowledging a National Party speaking slot on the mentality. ..