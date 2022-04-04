Jacinda Ardern reveals she goes to great lengths not to wake up Clark Gayford, Nev., when she leaves for work

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed she went to sleep this morning to put her fiancée Clark Gayford and daughter Nev as she left for work early for Monday’s media round.



Writing on Instagram on Monday morning, Ardern said Gayford had woken up “several times” during the night with her daughter Nev, but they were both “finally” asleep as she left for work.

“Poor Clark was up several times with our little person, so when they both finally got some sleep at 6 a.m. and I realized that getting my shoes on would wake them up, there was only one option. To get to work Gumboots,” She said in the post, Also a picture of the gumboots she was wearing.