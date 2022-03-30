Jack Grealish and Tyrone Mings celebrate as Matty Cash reaches World Cup

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash is heading into the World Cup after helping Poland win over Sweden in the final of the World Cup.

Cash’s decision to switch allegiance to Poland has certainly paid off, with the right-back quickly earning a spot in Zesaw Michniewicz’s side. The Poles were 2–0 winners over the Swedes, whose goal was scored by Villa number two goalkeeper Robin Olsen, talisman Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring from the penalty spot and Piotr Zielinski doubled the lead.

After the game, Cash took to Instagram to share his joy upon arriving at the tournament, which will be staged in Qatar at the end of the year.

READ MORE: Barcelona wages will not prevent Aston Villa from signing Philippe Coutinho

READ MORE: Aston Villa ahead of their time as Everton transfer target…