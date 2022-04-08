Jack Harlow on Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Kanye and Older Women

Jack Harlow had a lot to say in the nearly one-week interview held in Los Angeles and his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. Rolling stone Main story. Fake-sampling second single from May 6, with “First Class” come home miss kidsOut now, there’s more to those conversations.

He feels like his new album is what he’s been aiming for his entire career. “I’m working with such incredible people that I’m not going to do anything to take any light away from them,” he says. “But I will proudly say that I was part of the production of the whole thing, because I know what I need more than ever. I tell these people that I’m working with them, I’m so grateful for them.” .Because I’m making the music I wanted to make my own…