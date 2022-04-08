Jack Harlow’s ‘First Class’ dominates TikTok

After weeks of dry, repetitive trends, TikTok got a refresh thanks to new tracks from Jack Harlow and Harry Styles. Additionally, Gen Z darlings Lorde and Olivia Rodrigo both embarked on their highly anticipated US tour, resulting in an influx of concert footage in our FYP.

TL; DR – This week is for music girls!

Jack Harlow does it again.

Following his Grammys debut, Jack Harlow had the biggest TikTok song of the week – and the single wasn’t even released in full until today (April 8). The Louisville rapper teased 13 seconds of his new track “First Class” last Friday (April 1), and in less than a week TikTok has created over 50,000 videos using audio snippets of the song.

“First Class” samples Fergie’s “glamorous”, which fits right in with Gen Z…