jack miller crashing, punishment, position, handed video

Spain’s Alex Espargaro gave his first MotoGP pole position for Aprilia at the Argentine Grand Prix on Saturday, while Jack Miller was handed a grid penalty for an incident with Yamaha’s Fabio Quartaro.

Espargaro, 32, beat compatriot Jorge Martin on a Ducati-Pramac bike, with Italian Luca Marini of Valentino Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 team filling the front row for Sunday’s race.

Miller, meanwhile, had a session to forget. He crashed early in the season and could only set the 11th fastest time.

He was then handed a three-place grid penalty after a hotlap was deemed to have been compromised…