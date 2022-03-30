Jack of Holby City to make disastrous decision in final episode

holby city The perverts follow.

holby cityJack Naylor of the show tonight (March 29) will make a heartbreaking decision in the final episode of the show, as he makes a sad request from Adrian ‘Fletch’ Fletcher.

The medical drama will come to an end once it goes on air after 23 years, but there is still a lot of drama to be had in the last episode of the show.

official holby city Instagram account Another teaser trailer for the finale has dropped, and it features Jack (Rosie Marcel) asking a troubled Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) to write him a do-not-resuscitate order.

BBC

Connected: holby city: a history by the stars and creators

It appears that after Jack wakes up from his life-or-death operation to remove his brain tumor, Elliot Hope (Paul…