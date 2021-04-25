Jack Ross says Hibs showed “character in abundance”

Hibs survive Motherwell fightback to advance on penalties.

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross hailed his gamers’ character after they overcame a late Motherwell comeback to succeed in the Scottish Cup semi-finals. Jackson Irvine put Hibs two up after 80 minutes following Christian Doidge‘s opener early within the second half however objectives from Ricki Lamie and substitute Tony Watt despatched the sport into extra-time. There have been scares for each groups earlier than the tie was selected penalties with Motherwell additionally having Alex Gogic despatched off within the closing levels of extra-time after tempers frayed.

Mark O’Hara and Steven Lawless missed for Graham Alexander‘s facet earlier than Liam Kelly gave Motherwell hope by saving from Kevin Nisbet. However Ryan Porteous saved his composure to seal it 4-2.

“For 80 minutes we had been glorious and dominant,” Ross stated. “In equity to Graham and Motherwell they made adjustments and threw warning to the wind however we should always nonetheless handle the sport higher.

“They clearly take larger momentum and mentality into extra-time. That is the hazard however for us it was about re-setting and in equity we did that. We dealt with that half-hour okay and we confirmed character in abundance within the shoot-out.

“We had religion in a variety of gamers to attain. It was truly choosing 5 that was troublesome fairly than discovering 5 to take them.

“Ryan was one which was adamant that he needed to take one of many first 5. That is him as a personality, for a younger man he has received a bit about him and technically he is excellent so you have no considerations about him dealing with that type of stress.”

Alexander thought his facet had been destined to undergo after their dramatic fightback.

“I am gutted for everyone as a result of I assumed the gamers had been magnificent,” the Motherwell supervisor stated.

“We got here with a sport plan to frustrate at first, which labored rather well, I do not assume that they had a shot on track within the first half. However we needed to create a bit extra.

“We took a step again after half-time and allowed them to have straightforward possession in our half and we had been punished.

“However the response from that time was completely wonderful. The gamers confirmed the character to get on the ball, press from the entrance and confirmed what a high quality crew we may very well be.

“To return again in opposition to such a implausible crew away from residence in such a stress sport to equalise and I assumed there was just one winner from that time. Sadly we simply could not get that profitable purpose.”

There was controversy surrounding Irvine’s purpose from shut vary.

“It was offside, I’ve seen it again,” Alexander stated. “What are you able to do?”

The Nicely boss had sprung a shock by together with Watt, who has been troubled by a heel damage and missed the previous 5 weeks.

“If it had been a league sport we would not have completed it as a result of we’re secure now,” Alexander stated. “Nevertheless it’s the cup so it is win or bust.

“Tony solely educated on Friday afternoon and that was solely gentle and he put himself ahead which was a shock to me.

“Even when he cannot prepare for a few weeks now, it was price going for it and he actually helped us when he got here on.”