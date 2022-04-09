Jack White and Olivia Jean married at Detroit concert

Photo: David James Swanson

Well, it turned out to be much better than the last marriage she played. per detroit newsJack White got engaged And Married fellow musician Olivia Jean on Friday at a concert in his hometown. Although TMZ somehow got the footage, spectators were technically not allowed to have their phones at the Masonic temple site that night. Luckily, the Detroit News has given us the surprising proposal and full details of the wedding. Allegedly, White brought his genuinely surprised girlfriend on stage during a performance of “Hotel Yorba” by the White Stripes. Jean, the former lead singer of the Black Bells, has been signed to…