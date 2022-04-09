Jack White engaged, marries singer Olivia Jean at Michigan concert

to sacrifice, beneficiary,

Jack White got engaged, then married on stage during their Detroit concert Friday night.

Detroit News Reports White, 46, called his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on stage to perform a duet for the White Stripes’ “Hotel Yorba” in front of a sold-out crowd at the Masonic Temple.

White then asked a puzzled Jean the question and put a ring on her, before asking the crowd “It’s been such a good day, do we get married now?”

White, indeed, had an action-packed day. He released his solo album “Fear of the Dawn” and also sang the national anthem in the Detroit Tigers season opener. White and Jean both grew up in The Motor City.

The “Taking Me Back” singer’s bandmates, parents, and executives, the third…