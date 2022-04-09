Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean at Detroit show

DETROIT (AP) – Jack White surprised fans Friday by marrying musician Olivia Jean on stage during his Detroit Homecoming show.

The Detroit-born singer, songwriter and producer invited Jean to join his performance and introduced her as his girlfriend.

White asks her to marry him during her rendition of the song ‘Hotel Yorba’ and just before the song “Let’s Get Married”.

Jean, a fellow Detroit native, tore up and said yes, Detroit Free Press. informed of, White then took him off the stage.

The two later reunited for an encore and were married in an onstage ceremony conducted by Ben Swank, a…