Jack White marries Olivia Jean at his concert in Detroit

A photo of singer Jack White performing on stage at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in 2014.

At the end of their concert in Michigan, the former member of the White Stripes proposed and then married Olivia Jean in the presence of their respective families.

During a concert for the release of his new album, Jack White wanted to send a special message to the woman who shares his life. On the stage of the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, where The White Stripes group that made Jack White famous, the American singer and musician took this opportunity to propose his marriage to his audience.

For the first date of his tour to coincide with the release of his latest solo album “Fear of the Dawn”, Jack White ended his concert with the song “Hotel Yorba” on the White Stripes’ third album.

It’s on…