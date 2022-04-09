Jack White marries Olivia Jean on stage of Tour opener in Detroit

Jack White’s To-Do Checklist Had a Busy Friday: Release New Album. Sing the national anthem for the inaugural day of the Detroit Tigers. Open tour in Detroit. Get married during Encore.

The rocker married Olivia Jean, a singer on his Third Man label, who had performed the evening as the opening ceremony of his concert at the Masonic Temple Theatre, a one-story venue in the pair’s mutual hometown. The surprise marriage proposal came just minutes earlier, in the middle of the rendition of “Hotel Yorba”.

Third Man’s top man, Ben Swank, presided over the wedding, with White and Jean’s bass players serving as best man and maid of honor.

according to the account of Detroit Free Press Writer Brian McCallum, the headliner, was 80 minutes into his set and performing…