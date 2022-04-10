Jack White marries Olivia Jean while performing in Detroit

Music – What better way to propose than at a rock concert? It is in any case the choice made by Jack White during a concert organized for the release of his new album this Friday, April 8.

On the stage of the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, where The White Stripes group that made Jack White famous, the American singer and musician took advantage of this special occasion to propose his marriage to his audience.

For the first date of his tour to release his latest solo album “Fear of the Dawn”, Jack White ended his concert with the song “Hotel Yorba” on the White Stripes group’s third album. Olivia Jean, his new partner.