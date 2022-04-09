Jack White proposed and married Olivia Jean during his live concert

lead guitarist of white stripes and the all-female “Garage Goth” rock band, The Black Belles Made a lifetime memory. Jack White and Olivia Jean tied the knot in a very special way.

White Stripes lead guitarist Jack White performing at his homecoming show at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit. The 46-year-old artist surprised audiences as he proposed to his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, and married her on stage.

masonic stage wedding

The Detroit Homecoming Show was a very special day for Jack. He released a new album fear of dawn, performed the national anthem for the Detroit Tigers and married her boyfriend Olivia the same day. Other Jack’s Albums enter living heaven release in july 22.

