White, best known for his former band The White Stripes, was born in Detroit. Yesterday he performed at the impressive Masonic temple at his home base. During the show, he asked his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, to play a song from The White Stripes, “Hotel Yorba”, on stage.

In the song he sings “Let’s get married. In a big cathedral” by a priest. That’s when he proposed her. According to local media, Jean wept bitterly and said yes. White then took him off the stage.