Jack White proposed to his girlfriend at the Detroit show and got married

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Yesterday was a big day for Jack White. Not only did the Detroit rock star perform the national anthem at the Detroit Tigers game, but he proposed to his girl, Olivia Jean, that night and married on stage at the Masonic Temple.

He proposed during the performance of “Hotel Yorba”. She was present as her band opened the gig. White doesn’t allow cell phones on his show, so we haven’t seen photos of the moment yet, but fans at the show saw the whole thing.

After the song, the couple left and returned to the stage with the family members. Third Man Records co-founder Ben Swank then performed the ceremony.

After the ceremony, White ended his set with “7 Nation…”.