Jack White proposes to marry Olivia Jean on stage

Jack White is a married man again!

Reps for White confirmed today that he tied the knot with his girlfriend, singer Olivia Jean, on stage during the first night of the Rocker Supply Chain Issue Tour at the Masonic Temple Theater in Detroit, Michigan, on Friday, April 8, to celebrate the release. took. For his new album, “Fear of the Dawn”.

Fans attending the show were treated to a romantic surprise when White questioned Jean during a performance of her 2001 song from the White Stripes, “Hotel Yorba”, which was her opening act.

The romance didn’t stop here! With White’s mother, Jean’s father and their family members and close friends on the show, the newly-engaged couple took it a step further and married Ben Swank on stage.