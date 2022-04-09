Jack White proposes to Olivia Jean during gig in Detroit

During his performance in Detroit last night (April 8), Jack White proposed — then moments later, married — his girlfriend, fellow singer-songwriter and local Olivia Jean.

The historic moment came at the end of White’s set at the Masonic Temple Theatre, during a rendition of The White Stripes’ 2001 tune ‘Hotel Yorba’. Jean – whose band also opened for shows according to local outlets ABC 7 WXYZ — joined White and his band to perform the song, before this question popped up for Cheers’ onslaught.

To start White’s encore – consisting of The Raconteurs’ “Steady, As She Goes” and The Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” – he and Jean return to the stage, this time with White’s mother, Jean’s father and ordained minister. (and third) man…


