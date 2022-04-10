Jack White surprises fans by turning Detroit show into his wedding

The rocker best known for playing half of The White Stripes confirmed the news Instagram with a picture of him and Jean on stage, The sold out show at the Masonic Temple in White’s hometown was the first stop on their “Supply Chain Issues” tour.
During the concert, White brought Jean, a vocalist and opening act, to the stage for the White Stripes’ 2001 duet “Hotel Yorba”. Detroit News, Jean had performed solo, but that . is also the lead singer of The Black Belles,
After introducing her to the crowd as his girlfriend, White then presented a ring and asked her to marry him.
The engagement was brief, as a small group – which included White’s mother, Jean’s father and an officer – quickly gathered on stage to make the wedding official.
With marriage…
Read Full News