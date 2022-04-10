Jack White surprises fans by turning Detroit show into his wedding

The rocker best known for playing half of The White Stripes confirmed the news Instagram with a picture of him and Jean on stage , The sold out show at the Masonic Temple in White’s hometown was the first stop on their “Supply Chain Issues” tour.

During the concert, White brought Jean, a vocalist and opening act, to the stage for the White Stripes’ 2001 duet “Hotel Yorba”. Detroit News , Jean had performed solo, but that . is also the lead singer of The Black Belles

After introducing her to the crowd as his girlfriend, White then presented a ring and asked her to marry him.

The engagement was brief, as a small group – which included White’s mother, Jean’s father and an officer – quickly gathered on stage to make the wedding official.