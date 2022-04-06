Jack Whitehall joins the list of celebrities who loved the rise of Wrexham

Jack Whitehall has said he wants to play Paul Mullin after the striker’s latest masterclass.

The actor and comedian tweeted in response to a suggestion that he and Ryan Reynolds link for a television series or movie.

The star of the hit shows Fresh Meets and Bad Education replied: “Okay, I want to play Paul Mullin in the movie Wrexham.”

“Every Tuesday and Saturday is Christmas Day,” said co-owner Rob McElhenney after the Reds scored a 6-0 home win over Barnett last night.


