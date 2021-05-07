Jackets Cruise Past Georgia Southern, 5-0 – Women’s Tennis — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – The 11th-ranked Georgia Tech women’s tennis team cruised past Georgia Southern in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Championships Friday afternoon, 5-0. The Yellow Jackets took the doubles point and four singles victories to improve to 19-10 overall and secure a spot in the second round.

DOUBLES – With victories on courts two and three, Tech took a 1-0 match lead winning the doubles point. Competing on court three, Monika Dedaj and Carol Lee dominated Elizabeth Goines and Sonja Kernen, not dropping a game for a 6-0 triumph. The doubles point was clinched from the two seed where Tech’s No. 16 duo of Ava Hrastar and Gia Cohen rattled off six straight games to clinch a 6-4 victory after falling behind 4-0 to Nadja Meier and Paula Boixader.

SINGLES – The Jackets collected four straight-set singles wins to secure the match beginning with a victory from Mahak Jain on court six. The freshman Jacket made quick work of Goines, collecting a 6-0, 6-0 decision. No. 5 Jones cushioned Tech’s lead from the No. 1 spot, downing Meier, 6-1, 6-4, to put the Jackets up, 3-0.

Finishing within seconds of each other, Hrastar and Cohen solidified the win for the Yellow Jackets. Hrastar clinched the match for Tech from the No. 4 seed, downing Mila Hartig, 6-3, 6-2, seconds before Cohen wrapped up on court three. Cohen upended Charlotte van Diemen, 6-3, 6-1, to account for the final 5-0 tally.

UP NEXT – Georgia Tech advanced to the NCAA Championships second round and will face North Florida on Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex.

RESULTS

DOUBLES

1. No. 3 Kenya Jones/Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Charlotte van Diemen/Sophie Wagemaker (GSU) 5-3, DNF

2. No. 16 Ava Hrastar/Gia Cohen (GT) def. Nadja Meier/Paula Boixader (GSU) 6-4

3. Monika Dedaj/Carol Lee (GT) def. Elizabeth Goines/Sonja Keranen (GSU) 6-0

Order of finish: 3,2

SINGLES

1. No. 5 Kenya Jones (GT) def. Nadja Meier (GSU) 6-1, 6-4

2. No. 13 Victoria Flores (GT) vs. Paula Boixader (GSU) 6-3, 4-3, DNF

3. Gia Cohen (GT) def. Charlotte van Diemen (GSU) 6-3, 6-1

4. No. 100 Ava Hrastar (GT) def. Mila Hartig (GSU) 6-3, 6-2

5. Carol Lee (GT) vs. Paula Hijos (GSU) 6-2, 3-2, DNF

6. Mahak Jain (GT) def. Elizabeth Goines (GSU) 6-0, 6-0

Order of finish: 6,1,4,3

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GT_WTEN), Instagram (GT_WTEN), Facebook (Georgia Tech Women’s Tennis) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com