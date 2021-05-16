Jackets Drop Game 2 to Miami – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

MIAMI – No. 25 Georgia Tech was unable to hold off a late surge by Miami, falling 10-3 on Saturday night at Mark Light Field.
The Yellow Jackets (25-19, 19-13 ACC) were held scoreless until putting up three in the sixth, but a four-spot in the seventh by the Hurricanes (28-16, 16-15 ACC) proved to be the difference maker.
RHP Andy Archer (4-5) surrendered five runs on nine hits in three innings to receive the loss. Out of the bullpen, LHP Joseph Mannelly (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K) and LHP Dalton Smith (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 K) dealt 4.2 innings of steadying relief.
At the plate, Tech was led by a multi-hit performance by Luke Waddell, who finished 2-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch. Kevin Parada, Justyn-Henry Malloy and John Anderson recorded the team’s three RBI.
Miami was led by Tony Jenkins’ three hits and three RBI – one of seven multi-hit days. RHP Jake Smith (3-0) received the win with 5.0 innings of five-hit, two-run work.
Georgia Tech and Miami will face off in the rubber match on Sunday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.
Multimedia:
Around Social Media
Strike ’em out, throw ’em out!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/sqECSWYqMh
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2021
GOT EM! J-Hen from his knees gets him at first to get out of a jam! pic.twitter.com/bvmonmfZhB
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 16, 2021
ANDERSON BLOOP! Another run crosses! pic.twitter.com/YnKZGNKaSb
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 16, 2021
ANDREW JENKINS!! #SCTop10 web gem to save a run! pic.twitter.com/wkOlCUVn16
— Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 16, 2021
Photo Gallery
Georgia Tech vs. Miami – Game 2
Photos courtesy of Miami Athletics
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
For the latest information on the Georgia Tech baseball team, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball) or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.