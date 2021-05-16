Jackets Drop Game 2 to Miami – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

Box Score (.pdf)

MIAMI – No. 25 Georgia Tech was unable to hold off a late surge by Miami, falling 10-3 on Saturday night at Mark Light Field.

The Yellow Jackets (25-19, 19-13 ACC) were held scoreless until putting up three in the sixth, but a four-spot in the seventh by the Hurricanes (28-16, 16-15 ACC) proved to be the difference maker.

RHP Andy Archer (4-5) surrendered five runs on nine hits in three innings to receive the loss. Out of the bullpen, LHP Joseph Mannelly (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K) and LHP Dalton Smith (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 K) dealt 4.2 innings of steadying relief.

At the plate, Tech was led by a multi-hit performance by Luke Waddell, who finished 2-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch. Kevin Parada, Justyn-Henry Malloy and John Anderson recorded the team’s three RBI.

Miami was led by Tony Jenkins’ three hits and three RBI – one of seven multi-hit days. RHP Jake Smith (3-0) received the win with 5.0 innings of five-hit, two-run work.

Georgia Tech and Miami will face off in the rubber match on Sunday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

Multimedia:

Around Social Media

Strike ’em out, throw ’em out!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/sqECSWYqMh — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 15, 2021

GOT EM! J-Hen from his knees gets him at first to get out of a jam! pic.twitter.com/bvmonmfZhB — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 16, 2021

ANDERSON BLOOP! Another run crosses! pic.twitter.com/YnKZGNKaSb — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 16, 2021

ANDREW JENKINS!! #SCTop10 web gem to save a run! pic.twitter.com/wkOlCUVn16 — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) May 16, 2021

Photo Gallery