Jackets Drop Game 2 to Miami – Baseball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

MIAMI – No. 25 Georgia Tech was unable to hold off a late surge by Miami, falling 10-3 on Saturday night at Mark Light Field.

The Yellow Jackets (25-19, 19-13 ACC) were held scoreless until putting up three in the sixth, but a four-spot in the seventh by the Hurricanes (28-16, 16-15 ACC) proved to be the difference maker.

RHP Andy Archer (4-5) surrendered five runs on nine hits in three innings to receive the loss. Out of the bullpen, LHP Joseph Mannelly (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 K) and LHP Dalton Smith (1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 K) dealt 4.2 innings of steadying relief.

At the plate, Tech was led by a multi-hit performance by Luke Waddell, who finished 2-for-2 with a walk and hit-by-pitch. Kevin Parada, Justyn-Henry Malloy and John Anderson recorded the team’s three RBI.

Miami was led by Tony Jenkins’ three hits and three RBI – one of seven multi-hit days. RHP Jake Smith (3-0) received the win with 5.0 innings of five-hit, two-run work.

Georgia Tech and Miami will face off in the rubber match on Sunday, May 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network Extra and WREK 91.1 FM.

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.   

