Jackets Face South Carolina in Sweet 16 Sunday

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – Georgia Tech girls’s basketball makes its second program look within the NCAA Event Candy 16 on Sunday, going through off towards top-seeded South Carolina within the Hemisfair Area. The Yellow Jackets and Gamecocks tip-off at 1 p.m. EST within the Alamodome on ABC.
NCAA TOURNAMENT SWEET 16
WHO: No. 6/5 South Carolina (24-4) vs. Georgia Tech (17-8)
WHEN: Sunday, March 28 – 1 p.m. EST
WHERE: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
TV: ABC
RADIO: WREK 91.1 FM
Sunday’s Matchup: Georgia Tech and South Carolina are assembly for the primary time in program historical past on Sunday. The Yellow Jackets are making their second look within the Candy 16, whereas the Gamecocks are making their eleventh and are 4-6 all-time within the Candy 16.
Georgia Tech Replace: The Yellow Jackets (17-8 general, 12-6 ACC) secured its second-ever look within the NCAA Event Candy 16, routing West Virginia in second spherical motion, 73-56. Three Yellow Jackets completed in double-figures, paced by 22 factors from Lotta-Maj Lahtinen, 21 factors from Lorela Cubaj and 14 factors from Kierra Fletcher. Cubaj notched her fourth straight double-double behind 12 a game-high 12 rebounds. Tech is 0-1 when competing within the Candy 16, having made its lone look in 2012, falling to No. 1 Baylor.
Georgia Tech NCAA Event Historical past: Georgia Tech’s 2021 berth into the NCAA Event marks the tenth look by the Yellow Jackets. Tech made its first look in 1993, however wouldn’t return once more till 2003. From 2007-2012, the Jackets made six consecutive NCAA Tournaments, highlighted by this system’s first-ever run to the NCAA Candy 16 in 2012. Georgia Tech’s highest seeding within the NCAA Event has been No. 4 in 2012.
The Jackets have received 4 first spherical video games relationship again to 2007 and had been 2-3 within the spherical of 32 coming into the event. In Tech’s final NCAA Event in 2014, the Jackets fell to No. 7-seed LSU within the first spherical.
South Carolina Replace: A No. 1 seed, South Carolina (24-4, 14-2 SEC) upended Mercer and Oregon State within the first two rounds to safe its seventh-straight look within the Candy 16. The Gamecocks earned a No. 1 seed for the fifth time within the final seven tournaments and are guided by The Athletic Nationwide Participant of the 12 months Aliyah Boston who’s averaging 19.4 factors and 11.8 rebounds per sport within the SEC Event and NCAA Event mixed.
